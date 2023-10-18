Joe Biden's 9/11 warning to Israel: Don't repeat US 'mistakes' in 'rage'

On a mission to Israel to prevent Hamas' war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict, US president Joe Biden warned Tel Aviv not to make the same mistakes as Washington made during 9/11. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel is being considered by Israel as its 9/11 moment and is referred to by Hamas as the Al Aqsa Flood. Joe Biden In Israel: US president Joe Biden delivers remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)

"I caution this while you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice we also made mistakes," Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden's visit came after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital. Hamas blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by members of another Palestinian militant group.

Earlier, Joe Biden said that he’d been shown evidence by the Pentagon suggesting Israel wasn’t responsible for the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds and threatened to plunge the region into chaos.

“Based on what I’ve seen, that appears as though it was done by the other team,” Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US president also said that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the Gaza Strip.

"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," Joe Biden said, adding that the United States was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as possible".

The war began on October 7 and has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. Gaza Health Ministry said that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

