Israel-Hezbollah war opened path to peace with Lebanon and Syria, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel's war with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah had created the possibility for peace with neighbouring Lebanon and Syria. "We are conducting talks with the Syrians -- there is some progress, but it is still a long way off," said Netanyahu.(REUTERS file photo)

"Our victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah have opened a window for a possibility that was not even imagined before our recent operations and actions: the possibility of peace with our northern neighbours," Netanyahu told the cabinet.

