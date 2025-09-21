Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Israel-Hezbollah war opened path to peace with Lebanon and Syria, says Benjamin Netanyahu

AFP |
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 07:02 pm IST

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah may lead to peace with Lebanon and Syria, noting progress in discussions with Syrians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel's war with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah had created the possibility for peace with neighbouring Lebanon and Syria.

"We are conducting talks with the Syrians -- there is some progress, but it is still a long way off," said Netanyahu.(REUTERS file photo)
"We are conducting talks with the Syrians -- there is some progress, but it is still a long way off," said Netanyahu.(REUTERS file photo)

"Our victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah have opened a window for a possibility that was not even imagined before our recent operations and actions: the possibility of peace with our northern neighbours," Netanyahu told the cabinet.

“We are conducting talks with the Syrians -- there is some progress, but it is still a long way off.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel-Hezbollah war opened path to peace with Lebanon and Syria, says Benjamin Netanyahu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On