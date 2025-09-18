Search
Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon shortly after evacuation warning

"The IDF (Israeli military) began conducting strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

The Israeli military on Thursday announced that it had begun a wave of attacks against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, shortly after it issued evacuation warnings for residents in the area.

Tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group have escalated in recent weeks.(AFP)
According to a spokesperson, the action comes in response to what Israel claims are Hezbollah’s renewed efforts to rebuild and expand its operations near the border.

This comes after the Israeli military issued a warning about the attack, which came in response to its prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities in the region.

Tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group have escalated in recent weeks, raising concerns of a broader conflict as both sides exchange threats and accusations.

News / World News / Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon shortly after evacuation warning
