Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon shortly after evacuation warning

The Israeli military on Thursday announced that it had begun a wave of attacks against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, shortly after it issued evacuation warnings for residents in the area. Tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group have escalated in recent weeks.(AFP)

According to a spokesperson, the action comes in response to what Israel claims are Hezbollah’s renewed efforts to rebuild and expand its operations near the border.

"The IDF (Israeli military) began conducting strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

