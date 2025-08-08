Israeli cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City. What happens next?

Israel's security cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition plan to take control of Gaza City and eradicate Hamas militants. Palestinians check the devastation following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood on August 8, 2025.(AFP)

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the military “will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones”, according to Reuters.

The decision to “defeat Hamas” comes after 22 months of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group that has killed tens of thousands of Gazans and sparked UN famine warnings.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, and the flood of pictures of starving Palestinians in recent weeks has led a growing number of longtime Western allies to call for Palestinian statehood. There are also 50 hostages still held in Gaza, of whom Israeli officials believe 20 are alive.

Here's what's next

Among the scenarios Israel is considering is a phased takeover of areas in Gaza not yet under military control, an Israeli government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Evacuation warnings could be issued to Palestinians in specific areas of Gaza, potentially giving them several weeks before the military moves in, the person added.

Meanwhile, when asked if Israel, whose forces claim to control roughly 75% of the coastal strip, will seize all of it, Netanyahu responded to Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer on Thursday: "We intend to."

He added that Israel does not desire to retain the territory but aims to set up a "security perimeter" and transfer control to Arab forces. He did not specify the governance details or which Arab nations might participate.

According to AFP, Israel occupied Gaza from 1967, but withdrew its troops and settlers in 2005.

What Hamas said



Palestinian militant group Hamas called Israel's plan to occupy Gaza City and displace its residents “a new war crime”, according to Reuters.

It also warned Israel that the operation would "cost it dearly", and that "expanding the aggression means sacrificing" the hostages.