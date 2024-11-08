Israeli football fans ‘ambushed, attacked’ in Amsterdam; PM Benjamin Netanyahu office calls it ‘serious violence’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the details of “a very violent incident” targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, his office said on Friday. He directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist citizens there, it added in a statement. Several videos surfaced online showing mobs targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam on Thursday.(X)

The Israeli embassy in the United States shared a video on X, saying, “Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax. The mob who targeted these innocent Israelis has proudly shared their violent acts on social media. @IsraelMFA and @IsraelinNL are urging Israelis who are in need of assistance to call one of these numbers: +97225303155; +31634138229.”

Reports of pro-Palestinian group involvement

The Times of Israel reported fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in the streets of Amsterdam after the Israeli soccer team’s loss to local club Ajax, with video from the Dutch city showing brutal assaults by masked assailants, some of whom carry Palestinian flags and shout “free Palestine.”

Some reports claimed that a number of Israelis were injured, but there are no immediate figures. Some of the targeted Israelis’ passports were stolen by the attackers, according to Hebrew media outlets.

Earlier on Thursday, the Netherlands-based NL Times reported that several individuals had been arrested for rioting. However, Amsterdam police did not confirm whether the arrested individuals were fans of the football club or pro-Palestinian activists, the Jerusalem Post noted.

Local law enforcement also provided protection to the hundreds of Maccabi supporters attending the match.

Various reports from both Israel and Amsterdam have said that Israel’s embassy in the Netherlands is involved in helping relocate Israelis to safety.

Videos circulating on social media show fans being beaten, chased with knives, and narrowly avoiding being struck by vehicles. Multiple clips also depict Israelis jumping into canals to escape the protesters.