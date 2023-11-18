close_game
News / World News / Israeli forces uncover hostage details in Gaza; UN fears widespread starvation amid war. Top points

Israeli forces uncover hostage details in Gaza; UN fears widespread starvation amid war. Top points

HT News Desk
Nov 18, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: The UN said Israeli attacks had destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.

The United Nations (UN) said it was forced to stop the delivery of food and other essential items to Gaza after thee internet and telephone services in the enclave collapsed due to lack of fuel. The UN has also warned of a growing risk of widespread starvation amid the raging war between Israel and Hamas.

An Israeli soldier operates amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)
Meanwhile, Israel agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel each for the UN and telecommunication systems, however, the amount is said be to half of what was required for lifesaving functions for civilians in Gaza. The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said services were partially restored after it received fuel to restart generators.

Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Hamas war

While Israeli miliatary laid seize of Gaza's largest Al Shifa hospital claiming the presence of Hamas' key command centre at the site, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said they have located underground infrastructure and information about hostages.

  1. The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said civilians faced the "immediate possibility of starvation" due to the lack of food supplies.
  2. Around 26 Palestinians were killed in a recent airstrike by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis city in south Gaza, local news agency WAFA said.
  3. Renewing call for humanitarian pause, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in an address to the UN General Assembly, “Call it what you will, but the requirement, from a humanitarian point of view, is simple. Stop the fighting to allow civilians to move safely.” “We are not asking for the moon,” he added.
  4. Pope Francis is expected to meet next week with relatives of Jewish hostages held by Hamas militants and separately with a Palestinian delegation which includes some people from Gaza, Reuters reported citing sources.
  5. Five countries – South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti – have requested the International Criminal Court to probe the situation in the Palestinian territories, prosecutor Karim Kahn told Reuters.
  6. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), quoting Palestinian data, said Israeli attacks had destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.

Sign out