Israeli military asks Gazans to evacuate parts of Rafah as bombardment resumes

AFP |
Mar 23, 2025 01:38 PM IST

Israel resumed intense bombardment of Gaza and redeployed ground troops, shattering a truce that had largely held since January 19.

The Israeli military on Sunday urged residents of the southern Gaza city of Rafah to evacuate as forces launched an offensive against militants in the area.

Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israel army issued evacuation orders for Rafah.(REUTERS)
Palestinians make their way to flee their homes, after the Israel army issued evacuation orders for Rafah.(REUTERS)

Also Read: Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, wife killed in Israeli airstrike amid renewed Gaza fighting

In a statement on X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army "launched an offensive to strike the terrorist organisations" in Rafah's Tal al-Sultan district.

Adraee called on Palestinians there to leave the "dangerous combat zone" and move further north.

Leaflets bearing the same message were dropped over Tal al-Sultan by drone, AFP correspondents said.

Also Read: US Judge blocks Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri's deportation over Hamas ties

Israel, vowing to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Tuesday resumed intense bombardment of Gaza and redeployed ground troops, shattering a truce that had largely held since January 19.

Before its renewed assault, Israel in early March blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza and cut electricity supply, in a bid to force Hamas to accept the Israeli terms for an extension of the ceasefire and release the 58 hostages still held by Palestinian militants since the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war.

Also Read: 10 ‘missing’ Indian workers found in West Bank, rescued by Israel

The electricity supplied by Israel had fed Gaza's main water desalination plant, and the decision to cut power has aggravated already dire conditions for Gaza's 2.4 million people.

Rafah, on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, was already the target of a major Israeli offensive about a year ago.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
