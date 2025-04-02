Israeli military expanding Gaza operation to capture ‘large areas’: Defence minister

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz on Wednesday announced the military's operation in the Gaza Strip is expanding to capture "large areas". Behind a tent camp for displaced Palestinians, smoke rises from a building after it was targeted by an Israeli army strike in Gaza City. (AP file)

In a statement, Israel Katz said there would be large-scale evacuation of the population from areas where there is fighting and urged Gazans to eliminate Hamas and return Israeli hostages as the only way to end the war.

However, the minister did not clarify how much land Israel intends to seize, news agency Reuters reported.

Israel has already set up a significant buffer zone within Gaza, expanding an area that existed around the edges of the enclave before the war and adding a large security area in the so-called Netzarim corridor through the middle of Gaza.

At the same time, Israeli leaders have said they plan to facilitate the voluntary departure of Palestinians from the enclave after US President Donald Trump called for it to be permanently evacuated and redeveloped as a coastal resort under US control.

Israel resumed air strikes on Gaza and sent ground troops back this month after two months of relative calm following the conclusion of a US-backed truce to allow the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.