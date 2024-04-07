 Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza: Report

Reuters |
Apr 07, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade.

The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip(AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip(AFP)

The military did not immediately provide further details.

