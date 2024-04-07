Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza: Report
Reuters |
Apr 07, 2024 03:13 PM IST
The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade.
The Israeli military has withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip except for one brigade, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.
The military did not immediately provide further details.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article