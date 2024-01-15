Israeli minister reminds Turkey: ‘When the earth shook, we saved you but…’

Israel's defence minister accused Turkey of acting as a "de facto executive arm of Hamas" following police detention of Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel over his show of solidarity with Gaza war hostages during a match. Turkey detained the soccer player for questioning after the gesture which was deemed provocative in the country which opposes Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a press conference.(Reuters)

What Turkey said on Sagiv Jehezkel's detention?

Turkish justice minister Yilmaz Tunc said that the 28-year-old player was under investigation over possible charges of “openly inciting the public to hatred and hostility" because he had engaged in “an ugly gesture in support of the Israeli massacre in Gaza.”

What Sagiv Jehezkel did during the match that sparked controversy?

After scoring an equalizer during the match, Sagiv Jehezkel turned to the cameras and pointed at his bandaged wrist, where “100 days” was written next to the Star of David and the date of the incursion.

What Israel's defence minister said on the incident?

Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant reminded Turkey of Tel Aviv's swift assistance to Ankara following last year's earthquake. The minister called Sagiv Jehezkel's treatment “a manifestation of hypocrisy and ingratitude” as he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “When the earth shook in Turkey less than a year ago, Israel was the first country to stand up and extend aid that saved the lives of many Turkish citizens. The scandalous arrest of the footballer Shagiv Yehezkel is an expression of hypocrisy and good will. In its actions, Turkey serves as the executive arm of Hamas.”

Later, a Turkish court released footballer Sagiv Jehezkel from police custody. He will return to Israel, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem as per news agency Reuters.