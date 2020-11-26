e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to welcome first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv

world Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Tel Aviv, Israel
Israeli flag carrier El Al is set to begin flights between Israel and UAE next month while Etihad has filed paperwork for flights in the first quarter of next year.
Israeli flag carrier El Al is set to begin flights between Israel and UAE next month while Etihad has filed paperwork for flights in the first quarter of next year.(REUTERS)
         

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday will attend a welcoming ceremony for the first commercial flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv in the Ben-Gurion International Airport, his spokesman Ofir Gendelman said.

“PM Netanyahu will attend this morning the welcoming ceremony for the first @flydubai commercial flight that will arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport,” Gendelman tweeted.

He went on to welcome Emirati tourists in Israel.

Low-cost carrier flydubai earlier this month said it would begin a twice-daily flight between the two hubs on the back of the normalization in ties between the two countries.

Israeli flag carrier El Al is set to begin flights between the two countries next month while its Emirati equivalent, Etihad, has filed paperwork for flights in the first quarter of next year.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement along with Bahrain, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In