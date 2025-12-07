Israeli PM to meet Trump this month, says second phase of peace plan ‘close’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday he expected the second phase of the US-sponsored ceasefire plan for Gaza to begin soon, and said he would meet President Donald Trump this month. Israeli PM Netanyahu also said he would meet Trump later in December to discuss "opportunities for peace" in the region.(File Photo/AP)

The truce, in effect since October 10, has halted the war that began after Hamas's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Under the terms of the ceasefire that entered into force on October 10, Palestinian militants committed to releasing the remaining 47 living and dead captives seized on their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

All of the hostages have so far been released except for the body of an Israeli police officer.

The second stage of the Gaza ceasefire plan concerns disarming Hamas, establishing a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilisation force.

Speaking after meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said: "We very shortly expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult."

The meeting is expected to take place in Washington after the premier's office said Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House during a phone call on Monday.

Germany reaffirms support

The German leader, who took power in May this year, has repeatedly criticised Israel's relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The war was sparked by the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Merz urged the implementation of the plan's next steps, adding Germany was providing aid to Gaza and would contribute to the reconstruction efforts.

He flew into Israel the day before for his first trip to the country since traditionally solid ties between the two nations were shaken by the Gaza war.

Merz reaffirmed Berlin's support for Israel during his trip that included a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

"Germany must stand up for the existence and security of Israel," Merz said, after acknowledging his country's "enduring historical responsibility" for the mass extermination of Jews during the Second World War.

During the joint press conference with Netanyahu, Merz said criticism of Israel was "possible and sometimes perhaps even necessary".

"The relationship between Germany and Israel can withstand that. But criticism of the policies of the Israeli government must not be misused as a pretext for antisemitism," he added.

Merz also underscored German support for a two-state solution.

Germany had in August moved to restrict German sales of weapons for use in Gaza but has since lifted those export restrictions following the ceasefire.

Despite the truce, more than 360 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

Although Merz's public criticism of Israel was unusual for a German leader, it was measured by international standards.

Nevertheless, Merz said Sunday he did not discuss the possibility of Netanyahu's visit to Germany with the prime minister.

The Israeli leader faces an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I am not going there because of an ICC decision," Netanyahu said. Merz this year vowed to invite the Israeli leader and told him he would not be arrested.

Past Israel-Germany tensions have not disrupted key military ties.

Germany put into operation the first phase of the Israeli-made Arrow missile defence shield this week.

The $4.5-billion deal was reportedly the largest arms export agreement in Israeli history.