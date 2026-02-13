Israeli President says he hasn't decided on Netanyahu pardon after Donald Trump jab

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pardoned in his ongoing corruption trials was still under review, after Donald Trump called him "disgraceful" for not granting it. File photo of Israel's President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with the German Chancellor at his residence in Jerusalem on December 6, 2025. (AFP File)

Netanyahu has long argued that the proceedings against him, which began in 2019, are a "political trial", and US President Trump in October directly addressed Herzog in a speech at the Israeli parliament urging him to grant a pardon.

"The Prime Minister's request is currently under review at the Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion in accordance with the established procedures," Herzog's office said.

"Only upon completion of that process will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law... and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind," it added.

"Contrary to the impression created by President Trump's remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter."

Netanyahu had been in Washington for talks with Trump, who on Thursday said during a press conference at the White House that Herzog "should be ashamed of himself" for not responding positively to the pardon request.

"I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He's disgraceful for not giving it," Trump said.

Netanyahu is facing charges in two cases in which he allegedly negotiated favourable media coverage from Israeli news outlets, and a third involving accusations that he accepted more than $260,000 in luxury gifts from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

A fourth corruption charge was previously dismissed.

Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the three court cases, is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial for corruption.

After Trump's address in parliament, he sent a letter to Herzog asking that Netanyahu be pardoned, which was followed by an official request from Netanyahu's lawyers shortly after.