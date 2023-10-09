Russia's ‘most reliable’ solution to Israel-Hamas war: ‘Problem shouldn’t be…'

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that creating a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel as fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security. Speaking at a press conference with the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who visited Russia after Hamas launched a massive surprise attack, Sergei Lavrov said that creating a “Palestinian state that would live side by side with Israel... is the most reliable path to solve (the conflict).”

Israel-Palestine Latest: Israeli soldiers stand guard near damage caused by a rocket after if was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.(Reuters)

“We cannot agree with those who say that security can only be ensured through a fight with terrorism,” he said, adding that Moscow was "deeply concerned that hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have died and that the Gaza Sector has been declared a target for Israeli retaliation."

Lavrov said Russia had "serious questions" about Western policy on Israel as "they say that (fighting) should be stopped immediately, that Israel should destroy the terrorists. But this was done before... and never after the situation calmed down did they come to the fact that the main reason (for the conflict) needs to be eliminated. The Palestinian problem should not be delayed further."

Earlier he said that Russia and the Arab League would work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza.

Aboul Gheit condemned “the violence, but from all sides”, saying, “We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”.

The Kremlin said that it feared a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

"The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution.”

