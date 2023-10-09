UN chief says 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza
AFP |
Oct 09, 2023 10:18 PM IST
Israel-Palestine Latest: "The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's imposition of a total siege on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' assault on the country. "The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. “Now it will only deteriorate exponentially.”
