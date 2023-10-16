News / World News / US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israel-Hamas war: Iran's bold claim

US already ‘militarily involved’ in Israel-Hamas war: Iran's bold claim

ByMallika Soni
Oct 16, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The newest US aircraft carrier - world's largest - is already in the eastern Mediterranean.

The United States is already involved in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and must be held to account, an Iranian official said. Asked if Tehran would engage if the US weighed in, Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians. The crimes of the Zionist regime are carried out with the support of the United States and Washington must be held accountable.”

Israel-Hamas War: Houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)

The newest US aircraft carrier - world's largest - is already in the eastern Mediterranean and is due to be joined by a second US aircraft carrier in coming days, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said adding that the aircraft carriers are not a provocation but a deterrence.

This comes after Iran's foreign minister warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians saying that other parties in the region were ready to act. "If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger," Hossein Amirabdollahian said after Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “demolish Hamas”.

"The responsibility for the possible opening of new fronts of resistance in the region and any escalation of today's war directly falls on the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel)," Hossein Amirabdollahian said as he met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar where they discussed the group's deadly attack in Israel "and agreed to continue cooperation" to achieve the group's goals.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi urged France to help "prevent oppression" of Palestinians in a phone call with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"The situation will be complicated ... if the crimes by the Zionist regime, including the killing of people and blockade of Gaza, are not stopped,” he said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

