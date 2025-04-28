Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme, insisting that any deal with Tehran must also address its ballistic missiles capabilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 24, 2025. (AFP)

"You have to dismantle their nuclear infrastructure and that means ... they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium," he said in a speech in Jerusalem, adding that any deal should also "bring in the prevention of ballistic missiles".