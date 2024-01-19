close_game
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu snaps at Iran question: 'Who told you…'

Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu told the US that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario.

Asked at a Tel Aviv press conference why Israel is attacking Iran's proxies and not Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied, "Who told you we're not hitting Iran?"

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (AFP)

Recently, Netanyahu told the US that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu in a nationally broadcast news conference on Thursday, pledged to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realises a "decisive victory over Hamas" and said he had relayed his positions on Palestinian statehood to US officials.

"In any future arrangement ... Israel needs security control over all territory west of the Jordan River," Netanyahu said. "This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?"

"The Prime Minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends," he added, as per Al Jazeera.

Follow Us On