Israel's military forces in Gaza 'gradually moving ahead with plan'
Reuters |
Oct 30, 2023 03:33 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Hagari said the forces killed dozens of Gaza militants overnight but refused to confirm the location of the ground force.
Israel was "gradually moving ahead according to plan" in the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a regular press briefing on Monday.
Hagari said the forces killed dozens of Gaza militants overnight but refused to confirm the location of the ground forces after images on social media appeared to show Israeli tanks advancing on a main road in Gaza.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.