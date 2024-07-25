 Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel's Netanyahu thanks ‘President’ Donald Trump for his support to Israel

AFP |
Jul 25, 2024 01:08 AM IST

Netanyahu also thanked US President Joe Biden for his efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised Republican candidate Donald Trump for his support of Israel, while also thanking President Joe Biden for his efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/ File Photo)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump (Getty Images/ File Photo)

"I... want to thank President Trump for all the things he did for Israel. From recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights to confronting Iran's aggression to recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American embassy there," Netanyahu told US lawmakers, referring to steps Trump took while in office.

And "I want to thank President Biden for his tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages," he said, referring to people seized by Hamas during the militants' shock October 2023 attack.

News / World News / Israel's Netanyahu thanks 'President' Donald Trump for his support to Israel
