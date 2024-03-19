 Israel's restrictions to Gaza aid may amount to war crime: United Nations | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel's restrictions to Gaza aid may amount to war crime: United Nations

Reuters |
Mar 19, 2024 04:33 PM IST

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza could amount to a war crime.

The symbol of the United Nations (AP)
The symbol of the United Nations (AP)

"The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime," said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

Israel has denied obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israel's restrictions to Gaza aid may amount to war crime: United Nations
