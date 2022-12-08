'It is the hunter versus the prey': Prince Harry on paparazzi treatment

In episode two of their series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look worried as they sat in the car. Prince Harry said. "There’s a lot of people who think they’ve got such a problem with paparazzi. Back in my mum's day it was physical harassment. You know, cameras in your face, following you, chasing you."

Speaking on the paparazzi, Meghan Markle said, "He's following us, this pap, at least we see him first, worst case scenario we go from one garage to another."

Prince Harry then goes on to say that the "paparazzi still harass people" but "harassment really exists more online now".

"Once the photographs are out and stories put next to it then comes the social media harassment," he adds.

“To see another woman in my life that I love go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey,” Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle also described receiving her first death threat in episode two of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. Meghan Markle described how she received a death threat while she was in Toronto.

She said, "I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?"

“And they said yes but there's really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like so I'm just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security,” she said.

