Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni named ‘most powerful person in Europe’

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has been named as the "most powerful person in Europe" by Politico. The media outlet released its annual ranking list of 28 most influential people in the continent. Giorgia Meloni was elected to become Italy's first woman prime minister in 2022. (Reuters)

"The list captures another continental trend: the ascent of right-wing populists and ultranationalist figures. These leaders, who have undermined civil-rights and targeted minorities and asylum-seekers, have gained traction as centrist leaders flounder," Politico said.

Leader of the far-right wing Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, has undergone a significant transformation. From being perceived as an ultranationalist to taking charge of Italy's highest office, Meloni is a powerful woman, with whom several leading countries can talk business.

In 2022, Meloni gave Italy its first far-right-led government since the end of World War-II and also became the first woman to serve as the country's prime minister.

A skilled orator with a modest suburban background, the Italian PM has been vocal about several issues immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, among others. Since taking the office, she also brought in policies to address the aforementioned issues.

Meloni kickstarted her political journey as a teenage activist, making her way to become a councilor of the Province of Rome from 1998 to 2002. After this, she became the president of Youth Action.

In 2008, the far-right leader was appointed as the Minister of Youth in the Berlusoni Cabinet, a role she held till 2011.

Then in 2012, Meloni co-founded her political party, Brothers of Italy, and became its chief in 2014.

In the 2018 general elections of Italy, her party secured just four per cent of the total votes, however in 2022, her alliance claimed around 43 per cent of the votes.

Her party alone took 26 per cent of the votes in an election with a record-low turnout.

Notably, Meloni also holds a strong stance on the Ukraine war, with her sternly supporting the EU sanctions against Russia for the war in Kyiv.

Politico said that the leader's carefully cultivate, "no-nonsense" appearance ensures the image of a stable government.

The media outlet also described the Italian prime minister as a "straight-talking alpha", listing instances of Meloni's strong response and hit backs to other leaders.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's re-election in the United States is likely to give the Italian PM more momentum. While she might not be even closely there on Trump's radar, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's admiration of her policies has been globally known.

Meloni has also praised Musk as an "added value" in the incoming Trump administration.