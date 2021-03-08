Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack
Italian police said Monday they had arrested a 36-year-old Algerian on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group and helping the authors of the November 2015 Paris attacks.
The man, identified by La Repubblica newspaper as Athmane Touami, is alleged to have "guaranteed the availability of forged documents" to the Paris attackers, police said.
"The investigations have made it possible to ascertain... the proximity of the suspect to radical jihadist environments, as well as his direct support to the authors of the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan theatre," police in the southern city of Bari said in a statement.
Some 130 people were killed and 350 wounded in a night of carnage on November 13, 2015, when Islamist suicide bombers and gunmen attacked various sites in Paris crowded with people, including the Bataclan concert hall, the Stade de France and the Le Carillon bar.
Touami is suspected of being part of an Islamic State cell operating in France and Belgium with his two brothers, according to La Repubblica.
He is alleged to have been in contact with Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud, an IS extremist and mastermind of the Paris attacks, as well as Khalid Zerkani, the jihadist preacher in Brussels who recruited scores of young Muslims as jihadist fighters to Syria, it added.
A source close to the French investigation, however, played down Touami's importance, telling AFP: "The link with the perpetrators of the attacks of November 13 is tenuous."
'Forger' role
Touami was serving a two-year term in Bari for possession of fake documents and was due to be released in June, police said.
The role of Touami and his brothers Medhi and Lyes was as "forgers at the service of terrorist organisations", able to provide logistical support and other help, according to the detention order cited by La Repubblica.
French investigating magistrates have established that the perpetrators of the Paris attacks were in possession of 14 fake Belgian identity documents from the same manufacturer.
The forgeries enabled them, according to the French judges, "to carry out preparations for the attacks and in particular to rent flats, to travel around Europe to set up the terrorist cell, to withdraw money."
Living with his brothers in the Molenbeek neighbourhood of Brussels, Touami had contact with Zerkani, now in prison, whom Belgian investigators have described as the country's "biggest recruiter" of jihadist fighters.
The detention order, according to Repubblica, states that Touami also had contact with Abaaoud, considered the coordinator of the Paris attacks who shot indiscriminately at cafe patrons that night, and his accomplice Chakib Akrouh.
Abaaoud and Akrouh were killed in a police raid five days after the attacks.
The order claims that since 2010, Touami and his brothers also had contact with Amedy Coulibaly and Cherif Kouachi, two of the extremists in the earlier Paris attacks of January 2015, who attacked a Jewish supermarket and the Charlie Hebdo newsroom, respectively.
In a press conference in Bari, Prosecutor Federico Perrone Capano said Touami's brother Medhi was serving a 16-year prison sentence in Belgium for association with terrorists, while Lyes was killed in Syria.
"It's impressive how the family of Athmane Touami... was in contact with subjects most of whom have been sentenced in Germany, France and Belgium for terrorist crimes," Capano said, as quoted by La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno newspaper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting
- Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged
- The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death
- The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treating Pak as 'normal neighbour' won't benefit Afghan peace process: VP Saleh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary’s Covid-19 mortality rises despite having high vaccination rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla enters Texas energy market, plugs gigantic battery to faulty grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Close to 90% of Americans feel a woman could become US president by 2030
- Monday's poll findings follow a warning last week that despite recent high-profile appointments of women globally, wider progress towards equality in political representation and other key areas is faltering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU executive criticises Belgium for Covid-19 travel ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As crime rises, New York prosecutor candidates vow to rein in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox