Italy’s daily virus toll edges down to 433

Sunday’s fatalities figure was the second lowest in one month.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Rome
A nurse helps a colleague to dress up to enter the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 department of the Policlinic of Tor Vergata in Rome.
Italy’s official daily toll from the novel coronavirus edged down to 433 on Sunday, the lowest figure in one week.

The total number of deaths reported by the civil protection services since the start of Italy’s health crisis in February now stands at 23,660 -- second only to the United States.

The 3,047 new virus infections represented a rise of just 1.7 percent.

The new infections rate is being watched close by Italian government as it deliberates on how to exit a lockdown imposed over the first half of March.

The current restrictions are due to be lifted on May 4, and the government is trying to determine which businesses to allow to resume operations, and whether to let people out of their homes.

