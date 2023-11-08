close_game
close_game
News / World News / Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza coast amid Israel-Hamas war

Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza coast amid Israel-Hamas war

Reuters |
Nov 08, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The ship is leaving from the western Italian port of Civitavecchia with 170 staff, including 30 people trained for medical emergencies.

Italy will send a hospital ship close to the coast of Gaza to help treat victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict.(Reuters)

The ship is leaving on Wednesday from the western Italian port of Civitavecchia with 170 staff, including 30 people trained for medical emergencies, the minister said, adding that Italy was also working to send a field hospital to Gaza.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: Watch: Israel's fiery attack on Hezbollah 'terrorist target'

Crosetto suggested that two Italian naval vessels already sent to the region were likely to remain in place.

"We will evaluate whether to keep them in the area but I prefer to keep three ships there and not to have any regrets," Crosetto told reporters.

Foreign ministers from the G7, which includes Italy, called on Wednesday for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow in aid and help the release of hostages.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out