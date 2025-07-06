‘It’s all fake': In bombshell claim, White House insider says Trump's tariff threats a ‘theatrical show’

With United States President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline to reach trade deals with countries before the ‘reciprocal’ tariffs kick in approaching, a source inside the White House has made a big claim. The statement comes even as Donald Trump on Friday said that he had signed letters to 12 countries underlining the tariffs they would face. (REUTERS)

The source, who is familiar with the trade talks, told Politico that the tariff threats and the talks surrounding it are “all fake”. On the condition of anonymity, the insider said, "There’s no deadline. It’s a self-imposed landmark in this theatrical show, and that’s where we are.”

The person further claimed that Trump knew the “most interesting part of his presidency is the tariff conversation”, adding that he would not let that go “easily”.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

The statement comes even as Trump on Friday (July 4) said that he had signed letters to 12 countries underlining the tariffs they would face. The letters are set on go out on Monday, in what Trump calls ‘take it or leave it’ offers. Trump did not reveal the names of the countries the letters were addressed to.

However, he said that the tariffs could now go as high as 70 per cent – up from the previous 50 per cent – and would come into effect on August 1.

“Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

India likely to be among 12 countries receiving letters

India will likely figure among the 12 countries who will be receiving the letters signed by Trump, officials in New Delhi familiar to the matter said.

Both India and US were engaged in intensive negotiations over a trade deal. However, talks reportedly failed to produce any substantial agreement.

“It may not be surprising if India figures in the list because outcomes of the bilateral trade negotiations since March this year until middle of current week were not as per Trump’s expectations," a person familiar with the matter said.