Jacksonville shooting reignites firearms debate - What is AR-15 style firearm?

Jacksonville, Florida has witnessed another tragic mass shooting, as a young man unleashed hatred at a Dollar General Store, leaving three Black individuals dead before turning the weapon on himself. The incident once again raises concerns about firearms, particularly the AR-15 style gun, which has become emblematic of such tragedies. AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: In this photo illustration, a semi-automatic AR-15 is displayed on a countertop at the McBride Guns Inc. store on August 25, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration plans to revoke licenses from hundreds of firearms dealers, provoking disagreements among gun-store owners and law-enforcement veterans around the country.(Getty Images via AFP)

The police have reported that the shooter, armed with an AR-15 styled with swastikas, targeted his victims due to racial motivations. This marks another instance of the AR-15 being used in such incidents. Previously, the AR-15 style firearms were involved in mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

What exactly is the AR-15 style firearm?

Initially designed by ArmaLite in the 1950s, the AR in AR-15 stands for ArmaLite Rifle. Originally featuring both semi-automatic and fully automatic modes, it allowed continuous firing until the trigger was released. However, the Federal Assault Weapons Ban from 1994 to 2004 restricted AR-15 sales.

Though it was once known for its "select fire" feature, the AR-15 available today is typically a semi-automatic rifle. The phrase "modern sporting rifles" was coined in 2009 by the US National Shooting Sports Foundation, replacing the AR abbreviation with "America’s Rifle."

This weapon, popularly referred to as "America's Rifle," gained immense traction, admired for its customization options and ease of use. However, its popularity also stirred controversy due to its association with mass shootings.

Ryan Palmeter, the recent shooter in Jacksonville, was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, bringing to the forefront questions about gun control. Despite having been under state care after a mental health episode, Palmeter legally obtained the firearms.

Sheriff TK Waters emphasized that the shooter's "disgusting ideology of hate" was evident from the "manifestos" he left behind. The tragic event highlights the need for a closer examination of firearms access and mental health considerations. While the NRA defends AR-15 style guns as tools for self-defense, their use in numerous mass shootings underscores the urgency for stricter gun control measures.