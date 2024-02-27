 Jailed Imran Khan, wife indicted in graft case by Pakistan court | World News - Hindustan Times
Jailed Imran Khan, wife indicted in graft case by Pakistan court

Feb 27, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Imran Khan is in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations.

A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, TV channel Geo News said.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi,his wife(AP)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi,his wife(AP)

Khan, 71, is in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations.

