Jailed Imran Khan, wife indicted in graft case by Pakistan court
Feb 27, 2024 01:57 PM IST
Imran Khan is in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations.
A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra on charges that they allegedly received land as a bribe during his premiership, TV channel Geo News said.
Khan, 71, is in jail since August in connection with other cases, and has previously denied the allegations.
