Jair Bolsonaro vs Lula: With 50% of votes counted, election too close to call

Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:08 AM IST

Brazil Election 2022: Polls on the eve of the election had predicted that Jair Bolsonaro was trailing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro is leading his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential runoff election by a narrowing margin as almost 50% of the votes were counted.

Jair Bolsonaro has 50.3% to Lula’s 49.7%, the electoral court said. In the first round, the incumbent was ahead until about 70% of the ballots were tallied even though Lula ended up winning with 48% of the vote to 43% for Jair Bolsonaro.

Polls on the eve of the election had predicted that Jair Bolsonaro was trailing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by a margin of four to eight percentage points. Lula won the first round of voting by about 6 million votes but fell short of overall majority that would have guaranteed him an outright win.

