Jair Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil presidential election

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 02:25 AM IST

Brazil Election: Jair Bolsonaro had 52.1% of valid votes compared with 48.0% for Lula.

ByMallika Soni

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of the presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro had 52.1% of valid votes compared with 48.0% for Lula, the Superior Electoral Court reported on its website after 10.1% of voting machines were counted.

Read more: Jair Bolsonaro or Lula? Brazil's runoff underway amid voter suppression concerns

Polls on the eve of the election had showed Jair Bolsonaro trailing his leftist rival, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by a margin of four to eight percentage points. Lula won the first round of voting by about 6 million votes but fell short of overall majority that would have guaranteed him an outright win.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

