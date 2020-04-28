e-paper
Jaishankar discusses coronavirus challenge with Afghan counterpart

Jaishankar said the talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts besides the safety and well-being of the Sikh community in the country.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 06:37 IST
New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a wide-ranging meeting with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar and discussed the coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance, including food and medical supplies.

“Virtual diplomacy today included a wide-ranging meeting with FM @MHaneefAtmar of #Afghanistan. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, ensuring that the development partnership continues strongly,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Discussed the #coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance, including food & medical supplies. Also stressed on the safety and well-being of the Sikh community. Talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts,” he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar also spoke to Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

“Connected with FM @UrmasReinsalu of #Estonia. Interesting discussion on use of digital tools in #coronavirus response. Also talked about our cooperation in the UN framework,” he tweeted.

world news