Home / India News / MEA minister Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries

MEA minister Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries

Union minister for external affairs spoke to several foreign ministers of African nations.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:51 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves after attending Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting on COVID-19, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves after attending Union Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting on COVID-19, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his counterparts from African countries Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali and discussed health cooperation and development partnership with them.

“An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali. Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges,” he said in a tweet. 

In conversation with Mali’s Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé, Jaishankar discussed health security and solar energy.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly,” he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat coronavirus.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

“Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively,” he said in a tweet.

He also spoke to Comoros Foreign Minister Mohamed El Amine Souef.

“A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El Amine Souef of #Comoros. Our will surely grow further,” he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also wished good health to Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry who recovered from coronavirus infection.

“So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. Wished him and his other colleagues good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises,” he said in tweet.

India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
