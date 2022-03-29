S Jaishankar's response to tweet from Sri Lanka amid economic crisis: 'Disturbed...'
Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to offer help after he came across a tweet that said surgeries at a hospital were suspended amid the economic crisis in the country. A tweet shared by the minister read: “Scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended due to a shortage of medicines. Only emergency surgeries are taking place (sic). It was a journalist's post.
To this S Jaishankar responded, “Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help.” The foreign minister's call for help comes amid India assuring the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government of continued cooperation in coping with the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Colombo and will take part in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting later on Tuesday. On Monday, he met Sri Lanka's top politicians, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Jaishankar also held talks with the country's finance minister Basil Rajapaksa.
“Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First,” the minister tweeted after he met Basil, who is coordinating with India regarding the measures to cope with the economic crisis in his country.
It has been earlier reported that the Narendra Modi government extended financial assistance worth more than $1.5 billion to Sri Lanka, including two lines of credit for purchasing fuel, food and medicines. Sri Lanka has been currently hit by an economic and energy crisis that was triggered due to a shortage of foreign exchange.
-
Ukraine: Mariupol mayor says 5k died in war, Zelenskyy murder bid | Top points
The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 3,862,797 Ukrainians have so far fled the country, with around 90 per cent of them being women and children.
-
Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress in 2020 election
The assertion was in a ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the deadly attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Donald Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
-
Pak: Punjab CM quits, ally joins oppn amid no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Around 20 defections have taken place in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI, which along with cracks in his coalition partners, make his continuance as the leader of Pakistan difficult.
-
Ukraine war: Putin-Zelenskyy talks possible after key issues met, says Russia
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy is “necessary” once Russia and Ukraine “have clarity” about solutions on all important matters.
-
'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics