S Jaishankar's response to tweet from Sri Lanka amid economic crisis: 'Disturbed...'

Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to offer help after he came across a tweet that said surgeries at a hospital were suspended amid the economic crisis in the country. A tweet shared by the minister read: “Scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended due to a shortage of medicines. Only emergency surgeries are taking place (sic). It was a journalist's post.

To this S Jaishankar responded, “Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help.” The foreign minister's call for help comes amid India assuring the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government of continued cooperation in coping with the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help.@IndiainSL #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/jtHlGwxCBL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2022

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Colombo and will take part in the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting later on Tuesday. On Monday, he met Sri Lanka's top politicians, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Jaishankar also held talks with the country's finance minister Basil Rajapaksa.

“Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response. We will continue to be guided by Neighbourhood First,” the minister tweeted after he met Basil, who is coordinating with India regarding the measures to cope with the economic crisis in his country.

It has been earlier reported that the Narendra Modi government extended financial assistance worth more than $1.5 billion to Sri Lanka, including two lines of credit for purchasing fuel, food and medicines. Sri Lanka has been currently hit by an economic and energy crisis that was triggered due to a shortage of foreign exchange.