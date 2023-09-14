Jalen Hurts, Angel Reese, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ronald Acuña Jr. among Time’s 100Next list of future leaders

Time magazine has unveiled its '100Next' roster, spotlighting "100 up-and-coming visionaries worldwide who are influencing the future and shaping the forthcoming wave of leadership" across diverse domains, ranging from sports to science. Cover for Time100Next 2023(Time Magazine)

Among the seven athletes who made the list are Jalen Hurts, Angel Reese, Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ronald Acuña Jr., who also graced the cover of the magazine (along with singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and Chef Mory Sacko).

Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, has been one of the best football players in the league and is expected to lead his team to another Super Bowl appearance this season. Hurts signed a $255 million extension in the offseason, but he is not resting on his laurels.

“He’s not celebrating. He doesn’t see it as a reward. He sees it for what it is: the Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now,” Peyton Manning, writing for Time, said.

“He’s a model of how to approach a job. This is where the hard work begins.”

Reese, the 21-year-old basketball star, led the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team to their first National Championship last year, making history with 34 double-doubles. Candace Parker, writing for Time, praised Reese’s potential.

“Angel Reese is having more than just a moment. She’s just getting started.”

Harmanpreet, the 34-year-old India Women’s National Team captain who was the torchbearer of Mumbai Indians for Tata Women’s Premiere League, led her team to kiss the WPL 2023 trophy. She also boast a golden track record for the national team.

Acuña Jr., the 25-year-old Braves outfielder, is the overwhelming favorite for National League MVP and has been impressing fans and peers alike with his skills. Miguel Cabrera, writing for Time, gave Acuña Jr. a huge compliment.

ALSO READ| New research reveals how a common sleep habit raises diabetes risk by 19%, ‘night owls’ at higher risk

“Ronald? He has a great chance of becoming the best Venezuelan-born baseball player ever. It’s as simple as that,” Cabrera said.

“Ronald is more than just his statistics. He is the kind of player that fans pay to watch play. He can change the game with a single hit, his defense, or his baserunning.”

The other athletes who earned a spot on the list are USWNT’s Sophia Smith, American golfer Rose Zhang, and Spanish soccer star Salma Paralluelo.