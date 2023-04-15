Japan PM resumes election campaign after blast incident: Report

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday, shortly after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast, local media reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he visits a port in Wakayama, western Japan to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Japan’s NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at the western Japanese port during Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries. (Kyodo News via AP)(AP)

"There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble," national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida as saying at a stop in western Japan's Wakayama.

“An election that's important to our country is taking place, and we must work together and follow through on it.”