Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan PM resumes election campaign after blast incident: Report

Japan PM resumes election campaign after blast incident: Report

AFP |
Apr 15, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Japan PM Fumio Kishida Attacked: A pipe-like object was thrown near Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech on Saturday.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday, shortly after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast, local media reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he visits a port in Wakayama, western Japan to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Japan’s NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at the western Japanese port during Kishida’s visit, but there were no injuries. (Kyodo News via AP)(AP)

Read here: Japan PM evacuated amid chaos after smoke bomb attack during speech. Watch

"There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble," national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida as saying at a stop in western Japan's Wakayama.

“An election that's important to our country is taking place, and we must work together and follow through on it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
police prime minister japan country election apology fumio kishida campaigning blast
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP