Japan PM resumes election campaign after blast incident: Report
AFP |
Japan PM Fumio Kishida Attacked: A pipe-like object was thrown near Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech on Saturday.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday, shortly after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast, local media reported.
Read here: Japan PM evacuated amid chaos after smoke bomb attack during speech. Watch
"There was a loud blast sound at the previous speech venue. Police are investigating details, but I'd like to apologise for worrying many people and causing them trouble," national broadcaster NHK quoted Kishida as saying at a stop in western Japan's Wakayama.
“An election that's important to our country is taking place, and we must work together and follow through on it.”
