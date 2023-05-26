Home / World News / Japan seals deal for defense equipment, technology transfers with UAE

Japan seals deal for defense equipment, technology transfers with UAE

Bloomberg |
May 26, 2023 01:13 PM IST

The agreement comes as Japan works on a next-generation fighter aircraft with the UK and Italy, which is likely to be marketed beyond the three countries.

Japan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed a deal on defense equipment and technology transfers, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Thursday, in a move that enables joint research, development and production.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.(AFP)
While Tokyo has sealed about a dozen similar bilateral deals, including with the US, the UK and Australia, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering loosening the strict limits on Japanese arms exports more generally.

The UAE is the world’s 11th largest arms importer, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The agreement comes as Japan works on a next-generation fighter aircraft with the UK and Italy, which is likely to be marketed beyond the three countries.

japan united arab emirates defence technology + 2 more
