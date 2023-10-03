News / World News / Japan sees hottest September in 125 years; 2023 likely to be warmest in human history

Japan sees hottest September in 125 years; 2023 likely to be warmest in human history

AFP |
Oct 03, 2023 09:29 AM IST

This year is expected to be the hottest in human history as climate change accelerates.

Japan has seen its hottest September since records began 125 years ago, the weather agency said, in a year expected to be the warmest in human history. The scorching September's average temperature was 2.66 degrees Celsius (36.78 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday.

A woman wipes her face as she walks down a street in Tokyo in hot weather.(Reuters)
A woman wipes her face as she walks down a street in Tokyo in hot weather.(Reuters)

Also read: 'Turn around don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

This was "the highest figure since the start of statistics in 1898", the agency said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This year is expected to be the hottest in human history as climate change accelerates, with countries including Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Switzerland each announcing their warmest September on record.

Also read: India's monsoon rains hit five-year low in 2023 due to El Nino, agriculture affected

French weather authority Meteo-France said the September temperature average in the country will be around 21.5 degrees Celsius, between 3.5C and 3.6C above the 1991-2020 reference period.

The UK, too, has matched its record for the warmest September since records began in 1884.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out