Updates: Ceremony features video tribute to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe
- Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: Abe, who was the country's longest-serving prime minister, was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day.
Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: State funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech, is taking place. Representatives from over 217 countries are participating in the state funeral which is being held in Tokyo. Shinzo Abe's funeral is the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since World War 2.
PM Narendra Modi is attending the state funeral in Tokyo. Ahead of the state funeral PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 11:01 AM
Mourners watched a video tribute to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe featuring key moments from his career.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:53 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe's wife at the state funeral
As proceedings for the state funeral for former PM Shinzo Abe began, his widow Akie Abe arrived at the Budokan venue carrying his ashes.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:43 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Japan PM Fumio Kishida receives Shinzo Abe's ashes in a ceremonial box
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has received the ashes, which appear to be contained in a ceremonial box. Kishida then handed it to the military officers after which the box was placed at the centre of the altar.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:42 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: State funeral for ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe begins
The state funeral has begun as thousands are seated in the arena. A military band played a dirge as senior Japanese dignitaries walked in.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:36 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: 1,000 soldiers to perform ceremonial duties
Up to 1,000 soldiers will perform ceremonial duties with a military honour guard firing 19 blank rounds from a cannon to salute the former PM.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:31 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe's ashes being carried into Nippon Budokan
Shinzo Abe's ashes being carried into the Nippon Budokan as over 700 foreign guests, state leaders and dignitaries look on.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:24 AM
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Massive protests ahead of ‘costly’ state funeral for ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe State Funeral Protests: The costs for the state funeral for Shinzo Abe have been estimated to be at 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million which has angered many in Japan. Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has attempted to assuage public concerns many times since the start of the protests as the controversy undermines his proposed record defense spending increase. Kishida's approval ratings have reached at the lowest level since he assumed office in October.
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 10:05 AM
Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Venue of Shinzo Abe's state funeral is pictured
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 09:54 AM
Shinzo Abe state funeral: The legacy of Japan's longest-serving prime minister
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe is credited for giving stability and security to Japan. Before Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, Japan had suffered its biggest trauma since World War Two. Read more
-
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 09:45 AM
Abe strengthened India-Japan partnership, says PM Modi in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his “deepest condolences” for the death of former premier Shinzo Abe to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Read more