The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.(Reuters file photo)
Japanese minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events amid Covid

Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday, ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture's government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.


