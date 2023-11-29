close_game
News / World News / Japan's space agency hit with cyberattack this summer: Report

Nov 29, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The police became aware of the attack this autumn and notified the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Kyodo reported.

Japan's space agency was hit with a cyberattack this summer and sensitive information on space-related technologies might have been accessed, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese space agency was unaware of the cyberattack until contacted by the police(Rep image)
The police became aware of the attack this autumn and notified the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Kyodo reported. The Yomiuri newspaper first reported the incident.

A JAXA spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Japanese space agency was unaware of the cyberattack until contacted by the police, Kyodo reported.

