Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez plans to go on all-girls’ trip to… space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spent 11 minutes in space in 2021 as his space company, Blue Origin, created the rocket which he used to travel into space. Now, Lauren Sánchez, his girlfriend, also wishes to travel to the space next year. Lauren Sánchez said that she will be travelling with a group of women rather than with her partner in an interview to CNN.

Although she did not disclose the names of the co-travelers, she quickly ruled out Jeff Bezos. “It’ll be a great group of females," she said.

Earlier Jeff Bezos said that he plans to give away the majority of his $124 billion net worth during his lifetime saying that he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change. He also said that through this move he wishes to support people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar. There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too,” he said.

Lauren Sánchez, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, has been in a relationship with Jeff Bezos for a few years. After Jeff Bezos' split with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years, he began dating Lauren Sánchez.

