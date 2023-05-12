‘Finally…’: Jemima Goldsmith, Imran Khan's ex-wife, reacts to Pakistan court order

Film producer Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s order to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan was married to English heiress Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. (Reuters File Photo)

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith, who lives in the United Kingdom with her sons, tweeted: “Finally sense has prevailed.” She also added a high-five emoji as well as the Pakistani flag.

Goldsmith and Khan were married in a Nikah ceremony in Paris in 1995. Goldsmith has two sons from her marriage to Khan - Sulaiman Isa (born 1996) and Kasim (born 1999). On June 22, 2004, it was announced that the couple had divorced ending the nine-year marriage because it was "difficult for Jemima to adapt to the political life of Imran Khan in Pakistan".

On Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that arrest unlawful, but asked the Islamabad high court, a lower court, to reconsider its initial decision to uphold the arrest.

Friday, the Islamabad high court granted Khan protection from arrest in a graft case and ordered him freed on bail. The ruling came as the government and legions of Khan's supporters were on edge after days of violent confrontations sparked by the arrest of the former prime minister earlier this week. The government has vowed it will find a way to take Khan back into custody, a move that would likely cause a resurgence of riots and mob attacks.

Khan was arrested from the premises of the high court on Tuesday by Rangers personnel — acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant — in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The IHC, which took notice of Khan’s arrest, later termed it “legal”. Subsequently, the PTI moved the Supreme Court for their chairman’s release.

The top court declared Khan’s arrest “illegal” and ordered his immediate release Thursday.

Goldsmith's tweeted a day after Khan's other ex-wife, Reham Khan, said she has no personal vendetta against anyone and her only concern has been the safety of Pakistanis.

Without naming Khan, Reham tweeted. "It is not a moment to rejoice but a moment to reflect. Those who celebrated in 2018 are mourning today," Reham.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Jemima Khan's brother Ben Goldsmith praises Imran Khan

Ben Goldsmith, a British businessman and Imran Khan’s ex-brother-in-law, on Friday said he “loves and admires” the PTI chairman.

“He's been one of the great inspirations of my life. As a young teenager, he was the older male role model in my family,” Ben said on a British television show.

Talking about the cricketer-turned-politician, the British financier said Khan was always there during school holidays he taught him how to play cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON