'Zero influence over Imran Khan': Jemima Goldsmith counters social media attacks

Jemima Goldsmith defended her past tweet celebrating former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's dismissal from the office and asked whether expressing a political opinion in the past means her home address will be published on social media.
Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith got divorced in 2004.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith got divorced in 2004.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith countered social media attacks over her past tweet against former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and said expressing a political opinion in the past does not warrant the racist abuse that she is now facing following the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM post. She has no influence on either Imran Khan or her brother UK politician Zac Goldsmith and her children never commented on Pakistani politics, Jemima Goldsmith said.

On Friday, Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter and reacted to the poster of an upcoming PML-N protest outside her London house. The poster had her house address mentioned.

Soon, Jemima was subjected to social media abuse and her past tweets against Nawaz Sharif were dug up. PML-N vice president Abid Sher Ali posted a photo of her son with Imran Khan with the PTI scarf and questioned his political allegiance.

 

That her and Imran Khan's son Sulaiman had campaigned for Zac Goldsmith against London mayor Sadiq Khan was also referred to in the online attack. To this, Jemima tweeted, "Please stop this was his holiday job. He was a teenager."

Commenting on her past tweet celebrating the Nawaz Sharif's dismissal from the office, Jemima said, "Does expressing a political opinion in the past mean I should be targeted with racist abuse and have my home address published on social media? Does it mean my children- who have never commented on Pakistani politics should be targeted too?"

Reiterating that she has nothing to do with Pakistani politics and that her children are low-key private individuals far away from social media, Jemima claimed that she can't be held responsible for the political actions and/or statements of her ex-husband or brother.

"I keep being asked to tell Imran Khan various things. But he’s my ex-husband, and I have zero influence over him whatsoever and no involvement in PTI," she tweeted.

Saturday, April 16, 2022
