'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima Goldsmith reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her

Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. "Protest outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media... It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore," Jemima Goldsmith tweeted with #PuranaPakistan, in her first social media reaction after the ouster of Imran Khan through the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004.

Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan pic.twitter.com/0R2YOPcQrJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 15, 2022

Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children.

Following her divorce from Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakistan and settled in London. In several interviews, Jemima revealed how she was subjected to anti-semitic attacks for decades.

My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today.

I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

In a bitter social media exchange last year, Jemima had said, "I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues."

Time and again, Jemima Goldsmith commented on Pakistan's politics even after her divorce from Imran Khan. In 2010, Imran Khan even went to the United Kingdom to campaign for Zac Goldsmith, one of Jemima's brothers.

After Imran Khan lost the confidence vote, Zac came out in support of his former brother-in-law and tweeted, "Sad to see last night's events in Pakistan. Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage. I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections." The UK government, however, distanced itself from its foreign office minister's statement and said it is not the position of the UK government. "With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan's democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs. We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments," a spokesperson of the government said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The protest being planned outside Jemima Goldsmith's London house is not targeted at her but a counter to PTI's protest outside Nawaz Sharif's house in London, a PML-N leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail