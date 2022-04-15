'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima Goldsmith reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. "Protest outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media... It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore," Jemima Goldsmith tweeted with #PuranaPakistan, in her first social media reaction after the ouster of Imran Khan through the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004.
Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children.
Following her divorce from Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakistan and settled in London. In several interviews, Jemima revealed how she was subjected to anti-semitic attacks for decades.
In a bitter social media exchange last year, Jemima had said, "I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues."
Time and again, Jemima Goldsmith commented on Pakistan's politics even after her divorce from Imran Khan. In 2010, Imran Khan even went to the United Kingdom to campaign for Zac Goldsmith, one of Jemima's brothers.
After Imran Khan lost the confidence vote, Zac came out in support of his former brother-in-law and tweeted, "Sad to see last night's events in Pakistan. Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage. I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections." The UK government, however, distanced itself from its foreign office minister's statement and said it is not the position of the UK government. "With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan's democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs. We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments," a spokesperson of the government said, as reported by news agency ANI.
The protest being planned outside Jemima Goldsmith's London house is not targeted at her but a counter to PTI's protest outside Nawaz Sharif's house in London, a PML-N leader said.
-
China holds military drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
China on Friday deployed fighter aircraft, bombers and warships around self-ruled Taiwan as a visiting US Congressional delegation signalled support for the island, a tour termed by Beijing as “provocative” and raising tension in the region. China conducted the multi-forces drill in and over the area around Taiwan and the East China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said on Friday.
-
Ukraine war: Russia warns of bigger attacks on Kyiv
Russia's defence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. It added that Russian troops hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles. On Thursday, Moscow accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a village in Russia's Bryansk region -- not far from the border with Ukraine -- injuring eight people.
-
Defiance grows as China's Shanghai tries harder to check Covid spread
China's new move to turn residential buildings in Shanghai - the latest Covid hotspot - into quarantine centres has sparked a fresh controversy, reports said, as protests broke out among locals who were worried over the risk of getting infected. While there was no comment from the authorities, real estate group Zhangjiang Group, according to a Bloomberg report, said authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities.
-
What Pak Army said on Imran Khan's 'nukes not safe' under Shehbaz Sharif's claim
Pakistani Army on Thursday rubbished former prime minister Imran Khan's allegations raising doubts over the country's capability to safeguard its nuclear assets. During a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, Khan who was ousted after the recent no-confidence motion against his government, questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of what he called "robbers" and "thieves", referring to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime. Imran Khan further said.
-
'Russia gave us 5 days, we've survived 50': Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's heroes
On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine's president hailed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life — to fight.” U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics