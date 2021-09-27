Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Jinnah's statue destroyed in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan; BLA claims responsibility
world news

Jinnah's statue destroyed in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan; BLA claims responsibility

Jinnah’s statue, which was erected earlier this year, was reportedly blown up by an explosive device place beneath it.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The blast was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army.

A statue of Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah was destroyed in a blast in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province, Dawn reported on Monday. Jinnah’s statue, which was erected earlier this year, was blown up by an explosive device place beneath it, according to Pakistan’s English daily. The blast was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan said that the militants had entered the area, considered a safe zone, masquerading as tourists, reported BBC Urdu. While no arrest has been made so far, Khan told the Urdu language station that police are looking into the matter from all angles, assuring that the culprits will be caught soon.

"The demolition of Quaid-e-Azam's statue in #Gwadar is an attack on Ideology of Pakistan. I request authorities to punish the perpetrators in the same way as we did with those behind the attack on Quaid-e-Azam residency in Ziarat,” Balochistan’s former home minister and current Senator Sarfraz Bugti tweeted.

Bugti was referring to a 121-year-old building, which the Baloch militants blasted and raked with gunfire. Jinnah had spent his last days of life and was later declared a national monument. The building caught fire due to the blast and gunfire, destroying furniture and memorabilia.

RELATED STORIES

Balochistan has been witnessing a spate of violence for several years, mostly due to the activities of the Baloch National Army. Recently, the BLA had targeted a motorcade of Chinese engineers at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in which two local children were killed and a Chinese national was injured.

"The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan," the embassy said in a statement after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammad ali jinnah pakistan balochistan gwadar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Huawei case: Xi personally gave order, ensured safe return of Meng, says China

Nasa's Landsat-9 to launch today with CUTE, CuPID missions | 10 points

Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's bloc in German vote

Covid-19 slashed life expectancy by most since World War II: Oxford study
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP