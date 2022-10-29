Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'

Joe Biden calls attack on US speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'despicable'

world news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:33 AM IST

Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband: An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.

Attack On Nancy Pelosi's husband: US President Joe Biden speaks.(AP)
AFP |

US President Joe Biden called Friday's attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband "despicable."

An intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull, after breaking into the couple's California house in search of her, police said.

Read more: What we know so far about man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband: 5 points

Addressing a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Biden condemned political violence in the United States, adding "Enough is enough is enough."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
nancy pelosi joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP