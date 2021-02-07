Joe Biden cleared to exercise after recent dog-playing foot fracture
President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health on Saturday after followup X-rays on his foot, which he fractured while playing with one of his dogs in November.
“This injury has healed as expected, and he will return to his usual exercise regimen,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said in a statement. Both of Biden’s small fractures have completely healed, he said.
The president’s motorcade stopped at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists on Saturday afternoon for what O’Connor called a “regularly scheduled 10-week post-injury weight-bearing X-ray.”
Biden, 78, injured his right foot while playing with one of his German Shepherds, Major, over the Thanksgiving weekend.
O’Connor said Biden had been “adhering to a strict physical therapy regimen” since the injury.
“Sprains of the foot can sometimes be a more significant injury than the bony fractures which accompany them,” he said. Saturday’s X-rays were “to check to assure that he has achieved good ligamentous stability.”
Major and Biden’s other dog, Champ, will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet on Sunday.
The dogs and first lady Jill Biden were filmed for a public service announcement focused on the importance of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic that will air during the Puppy Bowl, a preamble to the Super Bowl.
The annual event is focused on raising awareness about pet adoption. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 and he’s the first shelter dog to live in the White House.
