‘Joe Biden is a disaster… living embodiment of corrupt political class’, says Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump called Biden a “servant of the wealthy globalist who got rich bleeding our country dry”.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 05:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Ocala
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, US on October 16, 2020.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, US on October 16, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump again on Friday (local time) hit out at his Democratic counterpart and former Vice President Joe Biden and called him a “disaster” adding that he is “the living embodiment of the corrupt political class”.

“Biden is a disaster...Biden is the living embodiment of the corrupt political class. You look at what he has done--it is the political class that enriches itself while draining the economic life and soul from our country,” Trump said at the re-election campaign here.

“It’s a corrupt family and these people (during Thursday’s town hall in Philadelphia) did not ask him one single question about it. For the last 47 years, Joe Biden has shipped away your jobs, shut down your factories, threw open your borders,” he added.

Trump called Biden a “servant of the wealthy globalist who got rich bleeding our country dry”. The Republican candidate also attacked Biden’s son Hunter for making a “deal with a Chinese business magnet” for USD 10 million per year further adding that these deals were made “at the same time Joe Biden was letting China steal our jobs.”

Trump said, “IF Biden won, China would own the United States,” adding that the Bidens “got rich while America got robbed.” The US President said he “wasn’t only running against Joe Biden, but also against left-wing media and big tech.”

“We are running against the left-wing media and we are running against big tech. They (the big-tech companies) were against us four years ago. Now they have gone crazy and they are doing things, they wouldn’t do; they’re getting caught,” he added.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

