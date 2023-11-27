close_game
News / World News / Joe Biden's health 'getting worse, putting US at risk': Ex White House doctor

Joe Biden's health 'getting worse, putting US at risk’: Ex White House doctor

ByMallika Soni
Nov 27, 2023 07:33 PM IST

Joe Biden's Health: The former physician has previously sounded the alarm over Joe Biden's cognitive acuity.

Concerns regarding US president Joe Biden's health are valid, Texas Republican representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, said. “[The decline is] happening quickly. I've taken care of three presidents… so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It's a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven to us every single day that he can't do the job, but this is going to get worse,” Ronny Jackson, who served as a physician under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said.

Joe Biden's Health: US president Joe Biden.(AFP)
Joe Biden's Health: US president Joe Biden.(AFP)

The former physician has previously sounded the alarm over Joe Biden's cognitive acuity, even demanding a cognitive test before 2024 elections.

"It's just unbelievable how much he's degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He's already putting us at great risk right now," he said.

"[Look at] the wars that we're getting drawn into. Things that wouldn't happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don't fear us anymore. They have no respect for us anymore and our adversaries don't trust us anymore, and it's because we don't have the leadership in the White House that we need," he explained, continuing, “It's because this man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”

This comes as polls have shown that Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by four percentage points among registered voters between the ages of 18 to 34.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

